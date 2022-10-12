Barclays Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $18.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 18,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,416. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,046.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

