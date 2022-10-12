Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR:BAS traded down €1.72 ($1.76) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €41.47 ($42.31). The company had a trading volume of 5,247,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.87.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

