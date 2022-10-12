Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $424.45 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

