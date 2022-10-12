Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Shares Down 18.1%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) traded down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRXV)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.