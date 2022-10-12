BCM Advisors LLC Buys 11,510 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 482,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 25,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.