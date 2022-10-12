BCM Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,327 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

ATO stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. 7,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

