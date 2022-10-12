Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.77 ($35.48) and last traded at €35.07 ($35.79). Approximately 250,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.31 ($37.05).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

