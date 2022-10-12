Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.00.

BDX stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $220.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

