Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BELFA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.57 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 5.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

