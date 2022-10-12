Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 202,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

