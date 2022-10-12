Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $376,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 69,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

