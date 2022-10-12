Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
NYSE:PM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.84. 143,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Further Reading
