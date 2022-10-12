Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.84. 143,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.