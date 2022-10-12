Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,186. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

