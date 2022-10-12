Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,204 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 133,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,647. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

