Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.13. 123,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.31 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

