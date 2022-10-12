Berenberg Bank Downgrades The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Hold

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
