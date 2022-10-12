Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BYND. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market cap of $898.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.03. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $109.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $24,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after buying an additional 467,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 137.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

