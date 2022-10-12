BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 39,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 352,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $1.08 to $0.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

BIGG Digital Assets Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.