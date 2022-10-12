Binamon (BMON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Binamon has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $81,827.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.01600399 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Binamon Token Profile

Binamon (CRYPTO:BMON) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,111,015 tokens. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon (BMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Binamon has a current supply of 231,713,307 with 115,453,949 in circulation. The last known price of Binamon is 0.01398487 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $95,348.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binamon.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.