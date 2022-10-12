BinaryX Price Up 0.2% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $157.36 or 0.00821316 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $318.33 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX (BNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BinaryX has a current supply of 2,485,629.41653268 with 2,022,897.56980632 in circulation. The last known price of BinaryX is 157.36536445 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $7,147,780.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binaryx.pro?cmc.”

