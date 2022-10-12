Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Binemon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $742,413.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.01616464 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Binemon Profile

BIN is a token. It launched on August 23rd, 2021. Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 tokens. Binemon’s official website is binemon.io. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binemon (BIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Binemon has a current supply of 934,870,751 with 784,870,751 in circulation. The last known price of Binemon is 0.00169096 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $794,139.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.