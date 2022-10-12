Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.