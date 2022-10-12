Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76.
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
