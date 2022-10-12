BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

