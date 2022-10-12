BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
