BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

