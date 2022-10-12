Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,977,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.38.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $254.07 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

