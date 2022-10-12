Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Down 0.7%

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,310 ($40.00) and last traded at GBX 3,325 ($40.18). 2,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($40.48).

Bioventix Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £173.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,638.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,439.45.

Bioventix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.