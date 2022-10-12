Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Down 0.7%

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,310 ($40.00) and last traded at GBX 3,325 ($40.18). 2,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($40.48).
The company has a market cap of £173.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,638.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,439.45.
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
