Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

BVS stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $519.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bioventus by 255.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

