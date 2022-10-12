Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.
Bioventus Stock Down 3.5 %
BVS stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $519.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioventus (BVS)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.