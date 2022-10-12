Bitcoin Gold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $340.17 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.42 or 0.00101650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00269478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00065495 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTG through the process of mining. Bitcoin Gold has a current supply of 17,513,923.589. The last known price of Bitcoin Gold is 19.42673752 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,454,452.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoingold.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

