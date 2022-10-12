Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00266022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001214 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTCP through the process of mining. Bitcoin Private has a current supply of 22,815,307 with 4,785,761 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Private is 0.53690036 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $299.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btcprivate.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

