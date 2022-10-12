BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $42.20 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,090,946,168.860899 in circulation. The last known price of BitDAO is 0.43922953 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $18,114,559.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

