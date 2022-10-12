Bitgert (BRISE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Bitgert has a total market cap of $213.30 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert (BRISE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitgert has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 395,688,215,721,653 in circulation. The last known price of Bitgert is 0.0000005 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,465,004.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitgert.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

