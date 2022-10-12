BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits Market Cap of $730.95 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $730.95 million and $64,457.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron10 platform. BitTorrent has a current supply of 990,000,000,000. The last known price of BitTorrent is 0.000741 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $62,132.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bittorrent.com/btt/.”

