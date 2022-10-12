Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDIMF stock remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $167.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.27. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

