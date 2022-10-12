BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BlackBerry Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BB opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.39.
BlackBerry Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.