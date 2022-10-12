Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Up 13.8%

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 7,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

BLKLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

