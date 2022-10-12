BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTZ opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

