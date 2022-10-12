BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

