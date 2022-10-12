BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE CII traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
