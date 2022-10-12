BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 1,020,957 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

