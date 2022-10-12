BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $527.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $654.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.94 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

