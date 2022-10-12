BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKT opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

