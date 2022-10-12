BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

