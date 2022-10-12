BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BLW stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
