BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MUE opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.