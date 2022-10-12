BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
NYSE MUE opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
