BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
