BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

