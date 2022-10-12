BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 1,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,437. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 135,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 90,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

