BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 1,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,437. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
