BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
BST opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $56.10.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
