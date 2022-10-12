BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.