Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. 133,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

