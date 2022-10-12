Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.76. 196,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 610,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $260.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,873 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $21,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.