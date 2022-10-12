BLOCKv Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $271.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,532,325,265 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.2002554 with 3,532,325,264.9127474 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.00177651 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,458.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

