Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Price Performance

BCOR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,731. Blucora has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $914.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.