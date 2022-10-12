Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Trading Down 5.7 %

BLBD opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.